CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University’s Center for the Study of the American West is set to award its 2023 Bonney McDonald Outstanding Book Award to Oklahoma historian Dr. Anne F. Hyde at an event on Jan. 23.

Officials detailed that Dr. Hyde, a Pulitzer Prize finalist, will present a lecture and officially accept the award at 7 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the Hazlewood Lecture Hall in Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum, located at 2503 Fourth Ave. in Canyon. Officials noted that a small reception will begin at 6 p.m. along with a book signing session with Hyde.

Hyde’s book “Born of Lakes and Plains: Mixed-Descent Peoples and the Making of the American West,” according to officials, “explores generations of intermarriages between whites and Indigenous populations — and how and why they were celebrated, then hidden.”

“This talk presents some communities that intermarriage created. We’ll meet Oto, Omaha and French families living along the Missouri River as well as the Cheyenne and Arapaho Bent family network in Colorado, Texas and Indian Territory,” said Hyde. “We’ll explore another question: Why did this strategy, so common and serving so many personal and economic needs, become so dangerous it was made illegal in the 20th century?”

Officials added that the book “Born of Lakes and Plains” was also a finalist for the 2023 Stubbendieck Great Plains Distinguished Book Prize and a 2023 American Book Award winner from the Before Columbus Foundation.

The book, according to Dr. Tim Bowman, chairman of WT’s Department of History and member of CSAW’s award committee, is “an empathetic examination of the lives of ethnically mixed individuals across the North American West.”

“People often to tend to draw distinct lines between the various groups who encountered one another in the west over the course of the last several centuries,” said Bowman. “Hyde’s work shows a more believable lived reality—the dividing lines between Native and non-Native peoples were oftentimes so blurred that the differences between them became nearly impossible to distinguish.”

CSAW, officials noted, has bestowed the book award annually since 2019.