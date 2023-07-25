CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently approved an allocation of $6 million towards the university’s Center for Advancing Food Animal Production (CAFAP) in the Panhandle.

Officials noted in a release that the state funding, which is part of the $1.19 billion in new spending for the Texas A&M System, will help establish WT as “the primary resource for ensuring the resiliency of the global food supply chain.”

According to officials, $3 million will be distributed each year for the next two years to CAFAP which helps WT students to specialize in animal health, animal care, animal nutrition, and pre- and post-harvest food science/food safety.

“WT has been committed to partnering with the State, The Texas A&M University System and Texas A&M University to address and solve issues related to the production of food, fuel and fiber,” said WT President Walter V. Wendler. “I am grateful to our elected officials for recognizing the important role WT faculty and student play in conducting research to prepare future leaders in our region, state and nation. The $6 million is an important investment in the commitment WT has made in the long-range plan WT125: From the Panhandle to the World to serve locally first and address issues of our region.”

The new funding, officials detailed, will assist in the following:

Ensure a steady and affordable supply of essential food products to consumers;

Address beef, dairy and pork producers needs; and

Optimize water-use technologies in the High Plains by funding an academic and industry team to provide solutions.

In addition, funding will assist in the expansion of CAFAP through partnerships with state and federal agencies, producer groups and local school districts.

“Beyond the training of University students in the classroom, WT’s exceptional faculty and facilities are used in partnership with youth organizations such as FFA, 4-H and educational camps, as well as commercial entities and industry groups for educational programs and events,” said Dr. Kevin Pond, dean of the Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences.

“This funding helps meet the large and expanding number of students studying various aspects of food animal production and allows for additional research and personnel to meet the demands for efficiently and sustainably producing safe food,” Pond said.

CAFAP was established in 2019 after the 86th Legislature and Abbott provided $4 million towards the center. The new funds will further aid in the training of students in beef, dairy, and pork agriculture in WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine’s Veterinary Education, Research, and Outreach.

The new funding is part of WT’s overall expansion of WT’s agricultural programs which included the construction of WT’s Agricultural Sciences Complex and the move of Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center to the northeast corner of WT’s campus after $30 million was provided by the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. Construction on the AgriLife center is set to begin in early 2024.