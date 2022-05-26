CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that the registration deadline for “Discover the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business Virtual Tour” has been set for June 7, with the event scheduled to occur on June 10 at 6 p.m.

“We strongly encourage prospective students interested in pursuing a graduate business program to join us for the upcoming virtual open house and learn more about the Engler College of Business at WT,” said Dr. Amjad Abdullat, dean and professor of computer information systems. “Our faculty are world-class, and high-quality programs are greatly enhanced when we can develop meaningful and personal interactions with our students.”

According to officials, students will explore competitive programs in accounting, business administration, finance and economics, and computer information system and business analytics. In addition, students will meet Dr. Robert A. King, associate dean of graduate business programs.

Potential students, said officials, will learn about funding opportunities including scholarships and federal need-based. Those interested who register by June 7 have the chance to win an application fee waiver from the WT Graduate School.