WT’s Black Student Union to host backpack drive, seeking school supplies donations

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Members of WT’s Black Student Union are hosting a backpack drive and are asking the public for school supplies donations, according to a news release from WT’s Communications Dept.

The organization hopes to “fill 100 satchels with school supplies, including pens, pencils, notecards, binders, sticky notes and more,” the release explained.

“Some students come to the University without a home and, often, without financial support from their parents,” said Amber Page, BSU secretary. “In providing students with these needed supplies, we will be supporting their academic success.”

Page stated that this is the first years the BSU has held the donation drive and they are primarily targeting university departments but also community support.

“With additional support from around the campus and community, we hope that we can continue this drive every year,” Page said.

According to the release, the union is collecting donations through July 31 and stated that you can email your contribution at wtamubsu@gmail.com.