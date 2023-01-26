CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University reported that the university’s online bachelor’s program and MBA program for veterans in Texas ranked among the top in recently released rankings from the U.S. News & World Report.

The U.S. News & World Report magazine released its veteran-specific 2023 standings on Jan. 24 with WT’s bachelor’s program reaching No. 1 while the MBA program ranked No. 3 on the list, officials detailed. In addition, WT’s online undergraduate program for veterans tied for No. 16 in the country while the MBA program ranked No. 42 in the country.

“These prestigious rankings demonstrate how seriously WT is committed to providing quality, affordable education to our veteran population,” said James Thompson, WT’s military and veterans community coordinator. “The University prides itself on celebrating the work, dedication and sacrifices made by military veterans, and we strive to honor their service by helping them succeed in fulfilling their educational dreams.”

According to officials, WT’s veterans’ programs aid service members and their dependents with resources including, tuition assistance and scholarship opportunities. WT also offers fee waivers for active-duty undergraduate students and veteran students at the Virgil Henson Activities Center.

“We are pleased by the positive spotlight U.S. News and World Report annual rankings continue to shine on our online programs,” said Neil Terry, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Recognition as one of the leading institutions in the nation with respect to serving veterans and military families is a source of great pride for our faculty and staff.”

Rankings from the U.S. News & World Report were determined based on student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies among more than 1,800 online degree programs in the country.