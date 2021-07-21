WT’s Association of Latino Professionals for America named ‘Chapter of the Year’

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University’s (WTAMU) branch of the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) was chosen as the Central Region’s Student Chapter of the Year.

“This award recognizes the tireless efforts of our students during the Covid-19 pandemic, including several major community service events,” said Leslie Ramos Salazar, the chapter’s faculty adviser and associate professor of business communication. “We are humbled and honored to win this important regional award, and I believe all the hard work put forth by the leaders and members of the ALPFA chapter has helped get the chapter noticed at the national level.”

The University described that during the last year, the ALPFA at WTAMU chapter “hosted several virtual career development workshops, trainings and community speakers.” The chapter also community service events such as a Meals on Wheels fundraiser.

Also, said WTAMU, the ALPFA chapter helped encouraged blood donor signups and helped with the marketing in one of the blood drives offered by the Coffee Memorial Blood Center.

Chapter award winners serve as inspirational leaders that embody ALPFA’s mission to empower Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, Ramos Salazar said.

According to WTAMU, the ALPFA convention on Aug. 2 will include the chapter’s official recognition.

The ALPFA chapter has sponsored 50 free premium memberships and 50 convention registrations for the convention, according to the University, which will run Aug. 2 to 6. The premium membership includes access to the national career center, VIP trainings and events, scholarship access, and networking opportunities.

With a theme of “Connecting for Impact”, the University said the convention intends to include “a career boot camp, corporate events and trainings, a virtual career fair, and CPE credit workshops.”