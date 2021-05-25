WT’s AmeriCorps Program seek paid regional mentors

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT’s Rural Resilience and Opportunity on the High Plains AmeriCorps program (R2OHP) is seeking mentors in several Panhandle sites, according to a press release from WT’s Communication Dept.

R2OHP is seeking mentors in Tulia, Hereford, Canyon, Pampa and Borger, and planned service sites in Friona, Clarendon, Childress, Canadian, Dalhart and Dumas, the release said.

Selected applicants will receive a living allowance each month and, at the end of the program, can receive a Segal AmeriCorps Education Award to help pay for educational expenses and student loans, the university stated.

Mentors can be students from WT, Amarillo College, Frank Phillips College and Clarendon College, as well as retired teachers, counselors and other members of the community, the release stated.

The R2OHP program is focused on an expanded mentoring program, with members that serve as important resource coaches. Misty Rueda, program director, explained that those members are under-resourced and from areas in the Texas Panhandle that consist of economically disadvantaged, first generation, other underrepresented groups of high school and college students including adult learners.

In October, WT was named the ‘anchor institution’ for a new AmeriCorps program in partnership with area high schools, community colleges, community organizations and business, workforce and economic development entities to augment existing systems and generate additional opportunities, the university said.

In addition, WT stated that they were awarded a total of $1.4 million over a three year period from the OneStar Foundation, the governor-appointed state service commission for national services, and nearly $800,000 from the Greater Texas Foundation.

“AmeriCorps members serve in our local communities at high schools, community colleges and WT,” said Laura Seals, program manager. “They mentor high school students, with an emphasis on post-secondary planning, including help in test preparation and filling out financial-aid applications. They will serve on college campuses as mentors who help students find resources and stay on track with their academic plans.”

In the sessions, recruits will learn more about what AmeriCorps is, how to join, and what AmeriCorps members are doing throughout the Texas Panhandle. According to the university, to be eligible to serve in AmeriCorps, students must be U.S. citizens and must pass appropriate background checks.

Zoom informational sessions will be held on the following dates and times:

June 1 at noon and 6 p.m.

June 3 at 2:00 p.m.

June 4 at 12:30 p.m.

June 7 at 4:30 p.m.

June 8 at 5:30 p.m.

June 10 at 10:30 a.m.

To register for the AmeriCorps program click here.