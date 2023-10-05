CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that spoken-word poet Caleb Rainey is set to headline the annual fall event for the Texas Poets’ Corner at WT on Oct. 12.

According to a WT release, the free event will begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 12 in the Poets’ Garden located on the east side of Cornette Library and will also include a reception.

“Spoken word poetry is performance poetry,” said Dr. Patricia Tyrer, who coordinated Rainey’s visit to campus.

Tyrer is also noted as the Jenny Lind Porter Professor of English and professor in WT’s Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Language.

“It’s poetry that doesn’t just exist on the page but rather exists to be heard out loud and witnessed in person,” Tyrer continued.

Rainey, WT noted, is the co-founder of the literary magazine “Black Art: Real Stories” and an award-winning poet from Columbia, Miss.

In addition, Rainey has released multiple books of poetry along with two spoken-word albums: “Look, Black Boy” and “Heart Notes Live!” His work has also been featured on Iowa Public Radio, WT said.