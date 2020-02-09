WTAMU’s symphonic band to perform at state convention

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — PRESS RELEASE:

The Symphonic Band at West Texas A&M University is invited to perform at the 2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention on Feb. 13. This will be the final performance of a four-day recital tour kicking off on WT’s campus Feb. 9.

The band, directed by Don Lefevre, will be performing works by Glinka, Piston, Maslanka, Puccini and Brooks. They will be accompanied by Dr. James Barger on the saxophone. The Band’s schedule in Texas is listed below.

Sunday, Feb. 9

5 p.m. at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Mary Moody Northen Recital Hall

Tuesday, Feb. 11

8:15 a.m. at Permian High School in Odessa, J.R. McEntyre Instrumental Building, band hall

7:30 p.m. at Thomas Jefferson High School in San Antonio, band hall

Wednesday, Feb. 12

9:30 a.m. at G.W. Brackenridge High School in San Antonio, auditorium

2 p.m. at John Paul Stevens High School in San Antonio, auditorium

7:30 p.m. at Foresville High School in Foresville, auditorium

Thursday, Feb. 13

2020 Texas Music Educators Association Clinic/Convention

2:30 p.m. at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Lila Cockrell Theatre



The Symphonic Band consists of WT’s most select performers. Under the direction of the University’s only two conductors, Gary Garner and Lefevre have helped the Band establish a national reputation through performances at the College Band Directors National Association, Carnegie Hall and 15 performances at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention.