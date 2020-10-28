WTAMU’s speech and debate team students place highly in first virtual competition

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M announces their speech and debate team had placed third in the Sunday Sweepstakes and first in the overall combined weekend sweeps in its first virtual speech tournament hosted by Kansas Wesleyan University.

Connie McKee, the WTAMU speech and debate coach, said it was interesting to see the different styles from the schools from other regions and how pleased she was with the students’ performance.

“The students did a great job representing WT,” McKee said. “I am super proud of the kids.”

On the tournaments first day:

Canyon native Caitlin Bartz, placed second in Prose Interpretation and second in Dramatic Interpretation .

Tearanee Lockhart, from Amarillo, placed third in Programmed Oral Interpretation, third in Dramatic Interpretation and fourth in Impromptu Speaking.

Kaitlyn Cribbs, from Borden County, placed fifth in Informative Speaking.

Adrian Trevino, from Andrews, placed seventh in Extemporaneous Speaking.

On the tournaments second day:

Bartz placed third in Prose Interpretation and third place Dramatic Interpretation.

Lockhart placed fourth in Programmed Oral Interpretation, fourth Dramatic Interpretation and third in Impromptu Speaking.

Cribbs placed fourth in Informative Speaking.

To learn more about the WTAMU Department of Communication you can visit their site.

