CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that WT’s chapter of the Society for Human Resource Management recently earned a national honor for “providing superior growth and development opportunities” to students.

“Our chapter seeks to provide students with competitive advantages as they enter the workforce,” said Dr. Rahul Chauhan, WT’s McCray Professor of Business Management, “We provide guest speakers, dedicated developmental seminars and best practices with our students. While the group focuses on HR, the skillsets we provide to interested students are designed to be universally beneficial regardless of major, given that virtually all employers must have some degree of HR functions within their companies.”

The SHRM Student Chapter Merit Award program, according to officials, “encourages the development of more effective student chapters and distinguishes outstanding activities and projects.” Officials added that chapters are recognized based on operations, chapter programming, and professional development of members, along with SHRM engagement.

“SHRM student chapter members embody the upcoming cohort of HR trailblazers, and it’s vital to highlight their achievements,” said Michael P. Aitken, SHRM chief membership officer. “The dedication displayed by the WT chapter underscores that the future of the profession is in good hands. I commend their achievements and their adeptness in cultivating inventive initiatives, growth, and enthusiasm for HR, especially as we steer through evolving work landscapes.”

The merit award cycle took place from May 1, 2022, to April 20, 2023, and chapters can earn an award based on the number of activities that are completed within the merit cycle, according to officials.

SHRM hosts several activities and workshops including the semi-annual Professional Clothing Drive with the WT Office of Career and Professional Services, which provides students with professional clothing at no cost and by appointment, according to officials.