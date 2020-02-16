WTAMU’s online Master of Science-Nursing program recognized nationally

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — PRESS RELEASE:

Value Colleges, a resource for online learning and college affordability, has ranked West Texas A&M University at No. 24 in its 2020 list for the Top 50 Best Value Online M.S.N. Programs. The national ranking highlights WT’s long tradition of excellence in graduate nursing education, in terms of affordability, flexibility, and convenience.

Value College’s mission is to steer prospective nurse leaders toward the most reputable colleges with the best return on investment. Value Colleges determined ranking order by three criteria: the average early-career alumni salary according to the U.S. Department of Education’s College Scorecard, national rankings by U.S. News & World Report, and the cost of tuition.

“Providing quality educational opportunities for nurses and nursing students is of prime importance as we navigate the increasingly complex healthcare systems,” said Dr. Helen Reyes, head of the Department of Nursing and associate professor in the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. “We’ve shown that excellence doesn’t have to be financially burdensome to the student and I’m so proud of our faculty and staff who consider our students the highest priority.”

WT offers an accelerated online Registered Nursing (R.N.) program to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (B.S.N.) degree program for working nurses to complete within one academic year. There is also a competitive scholarship program for all those who qualify.

The University’s online Comprehensive Master of Science in Nursing (M.S.N.) degree program is broad, adaptable, and designed to allow nurses to fit their education to their current or preferred positions, from Nursing Administration/Management or Nursing Education.

The program satisfies its practical and clinical experience requirements through a variety of methods, including simulations, mentored experiences, and case studies.

For more information about WTAMU’s top-ranked program, visit wtamu.edu/nursing.