AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business announced it along with America’s Small Business Development Center at WTAMU, and the WT Enterprise Center is hosting a small business event at 6:30 p.m., Aug. 18 in Legacy Hall.

University officials said Recruit:Able is a round-robin style event for WT Engler College of Business students featuring small business owners, along with local entrepreneurs, who are hiring for internship positions.

The university said students will have an opportunity to understand how small business entrepreneurs operate in the economy while also developing marketable skills to use in their careers. Local entrepreneurs will conduct short interviews with potential interns

“This is a great partnership with COB students and local business owners,” said Brian Enevoldsen, Program Manager for the WT Enterprise Center. “For students, this opportunity pairs the knowledge gained through their studies with real world application to provide them the experience necessary to be recruitable beyond graduation. Furthermore, it provides gainful employment with a focus on developing the student’s skills and abilities in the area of their studies.”

The university said students should have a prepared resume ready to present. A ticket for a free catered meal will be given to everyone who participates in the interviews.

“One of the best things about an internship is when students are able to take their marketable skills and bring them into a workspace that can help local businesses succeed,” said Dr. Robert Allen King, Associate Dean of Graduate Business Programs. “By working together, both the student and the business are gaining benefits through each other’s skills and opportunities.”

Registration for the event for business owners is $50 before the August 15 deadline and $75. Attendees must participate in the event to receive the meal ticket. information and registration can be found here.