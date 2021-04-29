WTAMU ‘Where the Learning Continues’ program reveals new, expanded classroom

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The learning center for West Texas A&M University students with intellectual disabilities will now have a new home in the heart of the campus, WT officials announced.

Where the Learning Continues offers students the opportunity to broaden their academic knowledge, enhance their social skills and unique abilities, all the while building confidence and independence, WT said.

The WTLC is part of WT’s Extended Studies department, and is now located in the Old Main. It was previously located in the Old Student Union Building, WT officials said. The classroom area now includes a kitchen, smartboards, a fully stocked science lab, and a growing lab for plants and seeds, along with more features for expanded learning.

WT explained that the expansion and improvements were made possible by community support from the Slentz Foundation.

“The most valuable skills we can instill in our WTLC students are self-advocacy, self-esteem and confidence, which is what we want for all of our students,” said Andrea Porter, director of WT’s Extended Studies program. “WT students and the campus provide a safe and supportive environment for WTLC students to practice and engage in social interactions, business transactions and help-seeking behaviors so that when they graduate, they are prepared to be more independent and job-ready.”

According to the university, WTLC students are selected following an application and interview process and space is limited to 10. Classes are held Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., during the fall and spring semesters. Students participate in speech and communication class, mathematics, science, writing, life skills and more. They also receive free admission to all sporting and fine arts events.

“For many, this means that all family members are able to go to college. For some, this is the first generation to go to college,” Porter said. “You will not find students happier to be at school every day than our WTLC students. They are a true group of learners, and I am proud every day to see them helping and tutoring each other in their school work, cheering at each other’s successes on tests and meeting up together for events after school.”

For more information on the Where the Learning Continues program, click here.