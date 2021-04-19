WTAMU University Police Department reports a sexual assault occurred on campus

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The University Police Department reports an alleged sexual assault occurred on campus in a residential facility over the weekend.

UPD said on Monday, April 19, they received information from another local police agency of a reported sexual assault alleged to have occurred on campus.

According to the UPD the victim reported to a UPD Detective that the victim was awakened from sleep Saturday morning, April 17, being sexually assaulted by a known male subject the victim had socialized with earlier in the evening. UPD is investigating the allegations. Local and university resources were made available to the victim. The Title IX office was notified of the reported incident.