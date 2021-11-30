WTAMU to start online public administration masters program in fall 2022

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced a new online graduate program Tuesday centered around those in public and nonprofit works organizations.

According to a news release from the university, the university’s new online master of public administration program is expected to launch next fall. The program will offer three concentrations including criminal justice administration, rural/local government and general public administration.

Each of the concentrations will be 36 hours, offering flexibility in course work for those who are already working in government, nonprofit administration, law enforcement and education.

“One of our ideal student profiles is someone who already is in these fields on the street level who wants to work their way into an administrative position by adding knowledge of management, finance and budgeting, and policy,” Brandon Bang, an assistant professor at West Texas A&M University and the director of the university’s criminal justice program, said in the release. “We spent a lot of time making sure we can serve these working professionals while also offering an option to students who are coming directly out of their undergraduate program.”

Officials hope the concentrations help students craft their academic experience. The release states that the program targets students who are working in or targeting careers in fields including social and community service managers, urban and regional planners, administrative services managers, emergency management directors, budget analysts, human resources managers, postsecondary education administrators, medical and health services managers, and management analysts.

“Our goal is to help students build their skill set in areas such as management ethics, financial and personnel management, budgeting and communication in a way that blends affordability with quality that can benefit the citizens in the Panhandle and beyond,” Darrell Lovell, an assistant professor and the MPA program director, said in teh release. “Because of the unique, three-pronged approach, we believe there is something for any student looking to expand their ability to advance in their current job or open up new opportunities in the current job market.”