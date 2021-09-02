WTAMU to raise minimum wage for student workers Monday

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Thursday that the minimum wage for student workers at the university will be increased starting Monday.

According to a news release, the university’s office of human resources announced that the minimum wage for student workers is being raised to $10. With the increase, students will generally make $10-12 an hour at various on-campus jobs.

“In raising the minimum wage for student workers, we of course want to better compete in the job market, but this is also a great benefit for our students,” WTAMU President Walter Wendler said in the release. “I have spoken frequently about my fervent wish that students avoid debt as much as possible in pursuing their educational goals. Students who can gain valuable work experience alongside their studies will come out ahead of their peers, and by finding good paying jobs on campus, they’ll be able to keep their debt loads down, too.”

Officials stressed that the raise is not automatic. According to the release, pay will depend on departmental funding. However, new hires will be paid at least $10 starting Monday. The university is expected to employ around 220 students this fall.

“Working while going to college can assist a student in developing marketable skills such as communication, critical thinking and facility with technology, among others,” Kim Muller, the director of the university’s Office of Career and Professional Development, said in the release. “It also is beneficial in building their professional networks with managers and mentors who may assist later in their professional job searches and careers.”