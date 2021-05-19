WTAMU to lift mask mandate May 21, with Gov. Abbott’s order

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – West Texas A&M University has announced that due to Executive Order 36 from Governor Greg Abbott, the mandate for masks on campus will be lifted.

Said WTAMU, the mandate will end at 11:59 p.m. May 21, as set out in Abbott’s order.

WTAMU stated its original plan was to lift the mandate beginning June 1, but the Governor’s order has superseded that plan.

“Anyone on campus may choose to continue wearing face coverings and to exercise social distancing, and WT will, whenever possible, provide personal health and safety options.” said the University.

For more information on WTAMU safety protocols, visit here.