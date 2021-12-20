WTAMU to increase base pay for employees starting in January

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Monday a portion of the university’s employees will receive an increase in their pay, with the university raising their overall base pay rate to $15 an hour.

According to a news release, this will impact nearly a tenth of the university’s employees starting Jan. 10. To lessen the impact of long-time workers making less than new hires in equivalent positions, paygrades will be increased in a range of $15 to $17 per hour.

“An institution is only as great as those who call it home,” West Texas A&M University President Walter Wendler wrote in a memo to staff Monday. “We are thankful to each of you who work at West Texas A&M University. Your daily efforts are deeply appreciated. We provide excellent comprehensive benefits at WT and are working to make them even better.”

This will impact more than 70 positions, representing a $350,000 increase by the university, officials stated. Student workers are not included in the pay increase.

Monday’s memo also covered the university’s announcement that employees, as well as their eligible immediate family members, will receive 50% off of tuition mandatory fees beginning in May.

“Our employees’ future really is our University’s future,” Randy Rikel, the university’s vice president for business and finance, said in the release. “We are proud to offer a considerable number of competitive benefits, including generous sick and vacation leave; health, dental, vision and long-term disability insurance; free doctoral degrees at any member of The Texas A&M University System; and much more. This change, as well as our full package of benefits and perks, will help us retain quality employees and attract new ones. All of our employees, especially those on the front line, play vital roles in educating our students.”