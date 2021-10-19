WTAMU to host virtual open house for college of fine arts, humanities

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University are giving attendees of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities’ virtual open house the chance to win an application fee waiver for its various graduate school programs.

According to a news release from the university, the virtual open house for the college will occur at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 26. However, registration is due on Oct. 22. All registered attendees will be entered in a drawing for an opportunity to have their application fee waived.

During the open house, attendees will have the chance to learn about the college’s graduate programs in communication, English, history, music and studio art. Jessica Mallard, the dean of the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, along with program advisors, will be on hand to talk about the various programs, as well as the admissions process, the applicant portal and various funding opportunities like scholarships and federal need-based aid.

To register for the event, individuals are asked to visit wtbuffs.secure.force.com/EventListing/?eventId=7014z000001Pduu. For more information, individuals are asked to email graduateschool@wtamu.edu or call 806-651-2730.