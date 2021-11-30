WTAMU to host holiday storytelling event

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students at West Texas A&M University will host a holiday storytelling event at Creek House Honey Farm next month, continuing the university’s schedule of holiday activities.

According to a news release from the university, the storytelling event will be at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 at the honey far, located at 5005 Fourth Ave. in Canyon. Students from the university will share Christmas stories that are aimed to engage an audience of all ages.

“Attendees should expect a variety of tales that will include the story behind some holiday traditions, audience participation and puppets,” Paula Schlegel, an associate lecturer of communication studies, said in the release. “Many of the stories told are not found in a book… Storytelling is interactive. This interaction between the teller and the audience creates a land of enchantment through active imagination.”

This event goes along with the university’s other holiday activities, including the Festival of Lights at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 on the Canyon campus. Other events include Christmas concerts from the WT Chamber Singers and the WT Symphony Orchestra on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 respectively.