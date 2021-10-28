WTAMU to host graduate art exhibition inspired by human connection, relationships

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dord Fitz Formal Gallery will be highlighting a West Texas A&M University graduate student’s artwork during an exhibition that’s scheduled to begin Nov. 4.

According to a news release from the university, “Dendrite,” an art exhibition by graduate student Ixchel Houseal will be on view from Nov. 4. to Nov. 24 in the Dord Fitz Formal Gallery in Mary Moody Northen Hall. An opening reception is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 4. The hours for the gallery are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and by appointment Fridays and Saturdays.

Houseal’s exhibition, which is part of their work towards a master of fine arts degree, is inspired by their childhood, particularly their time on a family ranch near Clarendon. The release states that the work is also inspired by the receivers on neurons which form tree-like structures and conduct electrochemical charges to cells.

“My art basically consists of images of branches or trees against landscapes,” Houseal said. “Each branch represents both a dendrite and a special relationship dynamic, but it all is meant to imply human connections… I’m especially drawn to the landscape around here. It has become a deep part of my visual understanding in general.”

Jon Revett, the Doris Alexander Distinguished Professor of Fine Arts and art program director at West Texas A&M University, said in the release that Houseal’s exhibition features work in a variety of media, highlighting various connections people can have.

“This work is quite (a) departure from the tiny, meticulous drawing Ixchel was making at the beginning of their graduate studies. While the breadth and scope had grown immensely, certain themes have remained, including the meticulous nature of their work and the desire to connect with others through their creative practice,” Revett said in the release. “This show is a unique experience because it presents a new way to see and think about interpersonal relationships.”