WTAMU to host comedian for Native American Heritage Month

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Monday that Marc Yaffee, an accomplished Native American comedian, will perform on the university’s Canyon campus in celebration of Native American Heritage Month.

According to a news release from the university, Yaffee’s performance will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 3 at the Branding Iron Theatre in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex. Tickets for the public are $5 at the door. Tickets are free for West Texas A&M University students, faculty and staff with a Buff ID.

Yaffee was the founder and the costar of the Pow Wow Comedy Jam and was named as a 2010 Entertainer of the Year by the National Indian Gaming Association, the release stated.

“I am excited to come to WT and am honored to be a part of WT’s Native American Heritage Month celebration. I truly think comedy is a great medium for sharing different cultural perspectives,” Yaffee said in the release. “I’m excited to share my comedy and cultural journey with your students and your community.”

This performance is hosted by the university’s Office for Diversity and Inclusion, as well as the university’s Department of Communication and its Department of Art, Theatre and Dance.

“We are so excited to host Marc (Yaffee), a groundbreaking comedian who’ll be able to provide insight and laughs about the rich cultural heritage that our country’s indigenous population continues to provide for our region and beyond,” Angela Allen, the university’s chief officer for diversity and inclusion, said in the release.