CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials at West Texas A&M University will host AT&T’s chief operating officer for an upcoming discussion as part of its Stan Sigman Leadership and Innovation Series.

According to a news release from the university, Jeff McElfresh, the company’s chief operating officer, will discuss the “treat people right” philosophy laid out by the late former AT&T executive and West Texas A&M University alumnus Sigman, the namesake of this discussion series. The free discussion with McElfresh is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 27 in Legacy Hall inside the Jack B. Kelley Student Center on the university’s Canyon campus.

McElfresh has worked with AT&T for 27 years in what the release called “a variety of strategic, operational and technology leadership roles.” However, the release stressed that most of his career has been in the company’s mobility business.

During the discussion, McElfresh will discuss the leadership philosophies of Sigman along with how they still influence him and the company.

“That was a value that Stan lived and that he expected from others—not just empathy and respect, but taking direct action when people need help,” McElfresh said in the release.

According to the release, AT&T used Sigman’s people-first attitude during the recent Hurricane Ian, with the company pre-positioning crews, generators and vehicles, making sure the company can be able to respond quickly and effectively. The company also supplied food, water and charging stations, along with waiving overage fees and letting other people who use other carriers use the AT&T network.

“Stan’s example of how we respond in a disaster is a lesson we still carry through today,” McElfresh said in the release.

The overall series was made possible through gifts from Sigman’s former AT&T colleagues, also establishing the Stan Sigman Scholarship Endowment and the Stan Sigman Endowed Professorship in Business, held by Jeffry Babb. The release said that McElfresh will also host a private discussion with faculty and students of the university’s Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business and record an episode of the Sigman Leadership and Innovation podcast.