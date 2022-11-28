CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced the details for the annual Festival of Lights event.

According to a news release from the university, the Festival of Lights, including the official lighting of West Texas A&M University and a winter carnival, will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall on the university’s Canyon campus. The mall is located north of Old Main and near the Hayward Spirit Tower.

Officials said in the release that the winter carnival will include family-friendly activities and holiday music by the WT Chamber Singers, along with a hot chocolate bar, outdoor games and holiday treats. Nearly 80,000 lights will then be lit across the university campus.

“Festival of Lights is a reminder of the beauty of getting together with family and friends and spreading holiday cheer,” Ransom Colette, the university’s Residence Hall Association’s national communications coordinator, said in the release.

According to the release, the Festival of Lights began in 1990, serving as the association’s longest-running tradition.