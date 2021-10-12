WTAMU to honor Jenny Lind Porter in upcoming virtual event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In 1964, Jenny Lind Porter served as the Texas Poet Laureate.

Shawna Kennedy-Witthar, Director of Information of Library Resources at WTAMU, described Porter as, “A poet. She was a a teacher. She was a philanthropist. So, she made the Texas Poets’ Corner possible here at the Cornette Library.”

The writings of the late WT professor will soon be showcased at the upcoming event, “A Virtual Evening with Jenny Lind Porter.” The event is free to the public.

“We’re going to have some local poets, but also the 2021 Texas Poet Laureate, Cyrus Cassells. This is going to be through zoom, and so they’re going to read some of Jenny Lynn Porter’s poetry at the event,” explained Dr. Mary Liz Brooks, a Jenny Lind Porter Professor of Communication.

Kennedy-Witthar and Brooks shared that from 1959 to 1961, Porter served as an English professor at what was then West Texas State University.

However, even after departing from the university, Porter left her mark.

“She made the Texas Poets’ Corner at the Cornette Library possible. Donations started with us in the early 2000s,” said Kennedy-Witthar. She continued to share that the donations consisted of books, art, furnishing, and more.

Following Porter’s death in June of 2020, a $2.8 million gift from her estate endowed three professorships, a scholarship fund, and a legacy initiative to expand the holdings and programs of the Poets’ Corner.

To register for Thursday’s event, click here.