WTAMU to give 50% tuition discount to employees and immediate family members

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Starting in the 2022 Summer One session, West Texas A&M University employees and eligible immediate family members will be able to receive a discount on tuition and fees.

According to a news release from the university, those individuals will be eligible for a 50% discount on tuition and fees. Officials state that this waiver was developed, in part, to thank employees through its work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The positive road the university is on at this time is made possible by the exemplary work of numerous people across campus,” Neil Terry, the university’s executive vice president and provost, said in the release. “Plus, we know working at the University creates an explicit connection for faculty and staff but an individual or family member earning a degree from WT further enhances that institutional bond in a meaningful way.”

Officials state that full-time employees and their claimed dependents can use the waiver to pursue a first baccalaureate degree, a graduate degree or a second master’s degree or doctorate. But the waiver cannot be used for certificate programs, non-degree applicable courses or second bachelor’s degrees, as well as books, school supplies, housing or meal costs

University officials see this discount as an incentive to join the staff at West Texas A&M University, encouraging their children to pursue a higher education path at the university as well.

“As an institution of higher education, it is essential that we encourage and support higher learning for our employees and their families,” WT President Walter Wendler said in the release. “Retaining the highest level of faculty and staff is a key component of our long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World, and we believe this new benefit will be key to our ongoing recruitment efforts.”