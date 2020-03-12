WTAMU to announce decision on whether the university will close following spring break

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University will announce later today its decision about whether the university will close following spring break.

The university said all members of the WT community should continue checking the university’s main COVID-19 webpage for official announcements as the day goes on.

WT said in a statement:

University officials are committed to helping prevent the spread of this virus by taking prudent steps to protect the campus, its students, its faculty and its staff, as well as the community at large.

As students prepare to leave for spring break (no classes scheduled for March 16-20), they are encouraged to take with them anything they would need (including textbooks and devices) in case classes are restricted to online instruction only. Students, as well as faculty and staff members, should be prepared for any contingency.

Bookmark the University’s main COVID-19 page for regular updates. For additional updated information about COVID-19 disease activity, you can visit the websites of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC Travel Health Notice, the World Health Organization, and the Randall County Department of Health.

Per the CDC, symptoms of the virus are similar to the flu and include fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have traveled or know someone who has, watch for symptoms and call your medical provider if symptoms develop. Stay home when you are sick and avoid close contact with those who are sick. It is always important to wash your hands regularly, use hand sanitizer, disinfect frequently touched objects and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

