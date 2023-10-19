CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University Theatre will put on a show about a young woman’s quest to fight monsters during a staged production beginning on Oct. 26.

“She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen is set to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. from Oct. 26-28 and Nov. 2-4 and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 and Nov. 5 in the Happy State Bank Studio Theatre in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex. Tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and free for WT students, faculty, and staff with a Buff Gold Card.

Officials explained the premise of the story noting that Agnes is a 20-something high school English teacher whose younger sister Tilly dies in a tragic way. Leighson Selman, a senior musical theatre major from Amarillo will play Agnes while Signe Elder, a senior musical theatre major from Lubbock will play Tilly.

“That compels Agnes to investigate Tilly’s life and get to know her in a way she didn’t get to while Tilly was alive,” said director Stephen Crandall, professor of theatre in WT’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities. “She stumbles across a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly created and convinces a dungeon master friend of Tilly’s to let her play it.”

“Tilly was a 16-year-old girl who was a big nerd, a big geek, and quite a bit misunderstood by her family,” Elder said. “She was bullied for being a lesbian, so Dungeons & Dragons was her way to escape and become a powerful warrior who can fight off her bullies.”

The production will feature elaborate costumes along with choreographed fight sequences from Agnes and Tilly.

“We’re embracing the creativity of this world,” Crandall said. “People love fantasy films and TV shows like ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ so anyone who enjoys a fantastical story approach should enjoy this.”

Officials noted that neither Selman or Elder have played D&D, however, they “appreciate the imagination required by their roles.”

“D&D really makes sense for theater kids to do,” Elder said. “It’s all about improv and acting and characterizations and fantasy.”

“This is my first show with a lot of fight choreography,” Selman said, “and it’s very difficult. It’s hard to act like you’re hurt when you’re not hurt.”

“The play is hysterical,” Crandall said. “It doesn’t take itself too seriously. And I don’t think you have to know anything about Dungeons and Dragons to enjoy. It’s much more about the sisters’ relationship than this game.”

Those interested can purchase tickets at the box office in the Fine Arts Complex, email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu, or call 806-651-2810.

Find a full cast list here.