CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University is set to bring Spongebob character to life in, “The Spongebob Musical,” staged at 7:30p.m. from April 14-24 and 2:30 p.m. on April 22 and 23 inside the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex, according to WT officials.

WT detailed that tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and free for WT faculty, staff and students with a Buff Gold Card.

“We wanted to end our season on a high note with a show that can help us make the shift back to normalcy, whatever that means,” said director Callie Hisek, the Royal Brantley Professor of Theatre.

WT officials described the story explaining that Spongebob Squarepants, played by Zane Wells, senior theatre major from Amarillo, is an optimistic sponge; Patrick Star, played by Hayley Hurst, senior musical theatre major from Melissa, is an enthusiastic but somewhat dim starfish; and their pal, Sandy Cheeks, played by Socorra Carrillo, senior musical theatre major from Amarillo, is an adventurous squirrel who lives in a diving suit.

“I watched the show growing up, and there are times I knew the exact episode the script is referring to,” Hurst said. “It’s fun to be part of that world.”

“I actually wasn’t allowed to watch ‘SpongeBob,’” Wells confessed. “My mom was afraid it would make me stupid. She was the first person I texted when I got this role, and we had a good laugh about it.”

“If people come expecting a traditional SpongeBob and Patrick and Sandy, they’re not going to get it,” Hisek said. “And that’s OK. We have a very fun version for them to enjoy.”

WT stated that “the show’s creators encourage diversity in casting, echoing the diversity in the slate of songs written by an awesome array of artists — everyone from David Bowie to Panic! at the Disco to The Flaming Lips to Aerosmith.

“There’s no other show like this,” said musical director Bradley Behrmann, assistant professor of musical theatre. “There’s a pirate song by Sara Bareilles, a friendship ballad by John Legend — it’s insane.”

Call 806-655-2810 email artsboxoffice@wtamu.edu or click here for show tickets.