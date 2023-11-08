CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University students hosted an open forum and advocacy event Wednesday to discuss “Christian Nationalism” and President Walter Wendler’s campus ban on drag shows earlier this year.

The event was organized by the Secular Student Alliance. They brought author and attorney Andrew Seidel to speak about the First Amendment, Christian Nationalism and Wendler’s actions.

According to Seidel, Wendler violated the freedom of speech and expression for WT students by canceling a campus drag show that would raise funds for an LGBTQ+ suicide prevention organization.

“I actually had the honor of meeting Andrew Seidel at the Freedom From Religion Foundation. I was an award recipient of the ‘Out of God’s Closet Award’ there, and I was able to speak with him there. With the help of Kevin from the national branch of SSA we hatched a plan to have him come down and talk about some of the things happening on campus,” said Marcus Stovall, President of the Second Student Alliance and event organizer.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com, Wendler’s ban resulted in a faculty vote of no confidence in Wendler’s leadership after a letter was circulated citing his belief that drag shows are discriminatory against women.