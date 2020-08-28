WTAMU: Students can get tested for COVID-19 any time

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Buffs are back on the campus of West Texas A&M University for the fall semester, where they can get tested for COVID-19 at any time.

Weekly drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available on campus for students, faculty, and staff each Friday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the First United Bank Center. Students can also set up testing appointments through student medical services.

There will also be drive-through testing Friday, Aug. 28 during the same hours.

WT will get about 1,000 Curative COVID-19 mouth swab tests a month from the Texas A&M University System, producing results in about 30 hours.

Vice President for Philanthropy and External Relations, Todd Rasberry, Ph.D., said students who test positive are encouraged to go home to recover if possible.

WT has resources for students with positive tests and symptoms here.

“Whether they’re symptomatic or asymptomatic, if they test positive then we’re providing quarantine for them,” Rasberry said. “They will stay in that quarantine until their symptoms go away or the 10-day period expires, whichever comes first.”

Rasberry said student medical services will monitor and deliver meals to students who show mild symptoms.

He also said the TAMU System will also help with contact tracing. New COVID-19 cases will continue to be published on WT’s website.

According to Provost/Executive Vice President Dr. Terry Neil, the percentage of campus courses relative to online is nearly 75% to 25%, but several campus courses are much smaller than normal based on social distancing efforts. WT said when it comes to student enrollment percentages, enrollment by mode is approximately 65% on campus and 35% online this fall.

Rasberry added, “…What we decided, is offering face-to-face courses was right for us. Doing it under the protocols of limiting the size of the classes, using…hybrid online and face-to-face was going to be important for us to be able to offer courses this semester—being able to provide services to our community and our students to help them stay safe.”

Rasberry also said masks are required on campus because they help stop the spread of the virus.

