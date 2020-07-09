WTAMU sets class model to help international students stay in US

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released federal regulations earlier this week concerning international college students’ ability to stay in the United States if their particular school goes strictly online for the fall semester. So what will this mean for West Texas A&M University?

The Texas A&M System is working closely with member universities and their international students to make sure that they will meet the federal requirements, when defined, for their appropriate Visa.

“We are putting out communication to the students,” WTAMU Director of International Student Services Kristene Combes said. “We will be open for classes and will have the different models they can be involved in. We’re also going to help them be involved with their Visa status.”

Last spring, WTAMU had 259 international students on campus prior to COVID-19, and offering new face to face class models on campus will make it possible for international students to remain in the U.S.

“We’ve given them three options,” Combs said. “We’ve given them face to face classes, they can have hybrid classes, and we have a model called HyFlex. Which takes care of their needs for continuing their Visa status in the U.S.”

For a look a more in-depth look into these different class models visit International Student Services | WTAMU

For a look at the federal guidelines released by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement on Monday, click here.

