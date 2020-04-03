WTAMU seniors react to no final semester

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this time of COVID-19, many college seniors have had their last semester cut short.

Ashley Hildebrandt said its been an adjustment for her and many of her classmates.

“It’s also what I think I miss the most, the small things. A lot of the lasts that I didn’t know was going to be the last. Like the last time walking through the JBK or studying in the library with my friends. The small things like that make a difference too,” said Hildebrandt.

West Texas A&M University has moved 95% of classes online and most of the campus remains empty.

Aubrey Parker, a fellow senior hopes that next year’s seniors have a more normal last semester

WT has cancelled its May 2020 commencement, and any senior looking to walk the stage can do so this December or next May in 2021.

