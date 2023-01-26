CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released information on numerous stalking incidents on campus that reportedly occurred between Spring 2022 and January 2023.

Officials detailed that on Wednesday, the university received a report on these reported stalking incidents that allegedly happened on campus.

Information on domestic violence and victim rights, along with options, were provided in the incident, according to officials.

Officials provided the following information as it pertains to signs of an abusive relationship or stalking:

Abuse may be physical, emotional, and/or verbal;

Looks at you in a way that scares you;

Makes unwanted phone calls, texts or social media posts;

Abuse may include damaging property, throwing objects, punching walls, kicking doors, etc;

Bystanders who witness abuse can make the choice to intervene, speak up or do something about it;

Believe someone who speaks out about sexual assault, abusive behavior, or experience with stalking;

Watch out for friends and students or employees who look like they need help and ask if they are ok.

Visit the Stalking Resource Center for additional information or assistance.