CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released its enrollment numbers for the Spring 2022 semester, showing increases in both freshman and doctoral candidates from spring 2021. The university reported an overall decrease in enrollment from spring 2021.

According to a news release from the university, the number of freshmen grew almost 16% from the Spring 2021 semester, while the number of doctoral students grew more than 25%. This comes as the university reported 6,280 undergraduate students and 2,300 graduate students, a 3.81% decrease from spring 2021.

“Nearly 90% of our new freshman from the fall returned for the spring semester, which is a strong indicator that our fall-to-fall retention will be strong this year,” Mike Knox, the vice president for student enrollment, engagement and success for West Texas A&M University, said in the release. “Retaining students to their sophomore year is critical to our strategic enrollment efforts, and in this area, WT is bucking national trends that are finding more and more students sitting out… With such a robust job market now, we’re not surprised to see that some of our numbers are down. Jobs are plentiful, and people have the option to work for a while and save money so that they can finish their degree or start a graduate degree while minimizing debt.”

With the establishment of the university’s Department of Nursing at the Harrington Academic Hall WTAMU Center in downtown Amarillo, officials stated in the release that the department has seen a 209% increase in enrollment. The university’s Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities also saw a 2% growth from Spring 2021 and the university’s Department of Education saw a 6% increase in students entering its teacher education programs.

For more information about the university’s enrollment figures, visit the West Texas A&M University website.