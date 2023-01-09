CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University’s Police Department released information on a reported aggravated assault that allegedly occurred earlier this month at a University-recognized private residence adjacent to campus.

According to a news release from the university, the department was made aware of a reported aggravated assault incident that allegedly occurred the evening of Jan. 6. Officials said the incident was reported to have occurred in a University-recognized private residence adjacent to campus.

Officials said the incident is currently being investigated by the Canyon Police Department. The release said after the incident report is completed, the case is expected to be presented to the Randall County District Attorney’s Office.