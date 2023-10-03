CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is gearing up for its upcoming Homecoming Week set from Oct. 6-14. The week will be jam-packed with student and community events.
“The Buff Playlist” themed Homecoming, according to officials, will end with the annual parade followed by the WT football game against Western New Mexico University.
“Homecoming Week is a special time of year for WT alumni, students, faculty, staff and the Buff community,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “We are excited for people to return to campus to celebrate their Buff pride and create fond memories with friends.”
WT released the following events scheduled for Homecoming Week:
- The Phoenix on Oct. 12 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Legacy Hall in the Jack B. Kelley Student Center;
- A celebration of WT’s Distinguished Alumni Class of 2023 with dinner and music and emceed by KAMR Local 4 News’ Andy Justus.
- Tickets are available here for $75 while tables run from $600 to $1,500.
- Celebration of Color on Oct. 13 at 6 p.m. in Legacy Hall;
- Four WT alumni of color and three Amarillo community leaders will be honored at the dinner event.
- Tickets are $35 and can be purchased here or by calling 806-651-8482.
- Run with the Herd on Oct. 14 at 8 a.m.
- WT Military and Veteran Services will host a 5k fun run around the WT campus.
- Those interested can register here.
- Homecoming Parade on Oct. 14 beginning at 1 p.m. from the First United Bank Center to the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex;
- Call 806-651-2651 for more information.
- Countdown to Kickoff Block Party right after the parade along 26th Street across from the Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium;
- Alumni Association will also host an open house.
- WT Football Game: Oct 14 at 7 p.m. in Bain-Schaeffer Buffalo Stadium;
- The Buffs will take on Western New Mexico University.
- Visit gobuffsgo.com to purchase tickets.
WT students will also enjoy daily Homecoming activities and a full list of student events can be found here.
For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.