CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University is gearing up for its upcoming Homecoming Week set from Oct. 6-14. The week will be jam-packed with student and community events.

“The Buff Playlist” themed Homecoming, according to officials, will end with the annual parade followed by the WT football game against Western New Mexico University.

“Homecoming Week is a special time of year for WT alumni, students, faculty, staff and the Buff community,” said Ronnie Hall, executive director of the WT Alumni Association. “We are excited for people to return to campus to celebrate their Buff pride and create fond memories with friends.”

WT released the following events scheduled for Homecoming Week:

WT students will also enjoy daily Homecoming activities and a full list of student events can be found here.