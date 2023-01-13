CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University released data surrounding the class of December 2022 after the university hosted its commencement ceremonies last month.

According to a news release from the university, 962 students graduated as part of West Texas A&M’s class of December 2022. This included 655 baccalaureate degrees, 290 masters degrees and 15 doctoral degrees.

Out of the class of December 2022, the oldest graduate was 69 and the youngest was 19. The class also included students from 34 states and nine different countries.

According to the release, classes for the spring 2023 semester begin on Tuesday. For a full list of December graduates, visit West Texas A&M University’s website.