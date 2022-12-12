CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that registration has opened for New Student Orientation (NSO) sessions for the 2023-24 academic year.

Officials detailed that incoming freshmen can sign up between May and August for up to eight sessions which stretch over two days. The sessions will begin at 5 p.m. on the first day and end at 6 p.m. on the second day.

“NSO is the one of the first hands-on experiences our freshmen will have on campus,” said Amanda Lawson, WT assistant director of new student and transfer orientation. “The students can have their questions answered while getting to know the campus and making new friends.”

New students must complete a pre-orientation form and select a date with officials noting that up to 200 students can enter each session.

The orientation will be divided up into the colleges at WT:

Officials stated that new students, who have yet to decide on a major, can choose from any session that piques their interest.

In addition, the family orientation session is set from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on day 2 of each session and according to officials, the cost of the sessions will be included with the student’s first-semester tuition bill.