CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that registration has opened for New Student Orientation (NSO) sessions for the 2023-24 academic year.
Officials detailed that incoming freshmen can sign up between May and August for up to eight sessions which stretch over two days. The sessions will begin at 5 p.m. on the first day and end at 6 p.m. on the second day.
“NSO is the one of the first hands-on experiences our freshmen will have on campus,” said Amanda Lawson, WT assistant director of new student and transfer orientation. “The students can have their questions answered while getting to know the campus and making new friends.”
New students must complete a pre-orientation form and select a date with officials noting that up to 200 students can enter each session.
The orientation will be divided up into the colleges at WT:
- Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences: May 19-20, June 1-2, June 22-23, June 29-30, July 20-21, and Aug. 14-15;
- Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business: May 19-20, June 1-2, June 29-30, July 20-21, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 14-15;
- Terry B. Rogers College of Education and Social Sciences: May 19-20, June 8-9, June 29-30, July 20-21, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 14-15;
- College of Engineering: May 19-20, June 1-2, June 8-9, June 22-23, July 20-21 and Aug. 14-15;
- Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities: May 19-20, June 8-9, June 29-30, July 20-21, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 14-15;
- College of Nursing and Health Sciences: May 19-20, June 8-9, June 22-23, July 20-21, Aug. 1-2 and Aug. 14-15.
Officials stated that new students, who have yet to decide on a major, can choose from any session that piques their interest.
In addition, the family orientation session is set from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on day 2 of each session and according to officials, the cost of the sessions will be included with the student’s first-semester tuition bill.