WTAMU receives historic donation, names new professors

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — High Plains Christian Ministries Foundation gave $3 million to West Texas A&M University to establish two new professorships in the Nursing Department.

According to WT, the donation also resulted in the naming of the Baptist Community Services Nursing Education Floor at the Harrington Academic Hall at the university’s Amarillo Center.

Kristin Westbrook was named the Dr. Wesley L. Langham Professor of Nursing, and Austin Wiseman was named the Mary Wendler Professor of Nursing Practice. Additionally, WT told us Alee Friemel has been named the Northwest Texas Healthcare System/Eunice King Professor in Nursing, filling a position first established in 2011.

School officials said gifts may be used to endow professorships, which offers opportunities for faculty members by providing additional resources for teaching, research, and professional activities and development.