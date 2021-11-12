WTAMU receives donation of hand sanitizer from Texas-based business

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced that a Texas company has recently donated more than 250 gallons of hand sanitizer for the campus community.

According to a news release from the university, the Lily of the Desert Nutraceuticals, an organic aloe vera farm and processing facility based out of Denton, donated 252 gallons of sanitizer which would retail for approximately $6,000. The company began manufacturing hand sanitizer during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. After retailers ordered too much sanitizer, the company ended with a surplus.

“We saw the opportunity to turn a tough situation for us into a positive one for universities and schools in Texas,” Paige McCabe, the director of purchasing, planning and logistics for the business, said in the release. “We are very happy that we were able to connect with WT and provide something the University could utilize.”

West Texas A&M is distributing the hand sanitizer in 8-oz. and gallon bottles, the release stated.

“The WTAMU Foundation is grateful for the generous contribution of sanitizer,” Todd Rasberry, vice president for philanthropy and external relations and executive director of the WTAMU Foundation, said in the release. “The health and well-being of students, faculty, and staff is central to the educational mission and our long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.”