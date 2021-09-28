WTAMU Police reports inappropriate touching during game at Buffalo Stadium

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The West Texas A&M University’s Police Department offered resources and a warning to parents after several reported cases of inappropriate touching during a football game a Buffalo Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25.

According to the report, a school resource officer (SRO) contacted the University Police Department (UPD) on Sept. 27 and asked to speak with a UPD Detective. The SRO reportedly told the detective that several juvenile students said they were “touched inappropriately by a juvenile student attending the game” on Sept. 25 at Buffalo Stadium on WTAMU’s campus.

WTAMU said, “the UPD criminal investigation division is currently in contact with parents and will follow up with the appropriate process for working with juveniles.” According to the University, the case will go to the Randall County District Attorney.

WTAMU also clarified that none of the University’s students or employees seemed to be involved with this reported incident.

Here are some tips on dealing with these types of dangers, according to WTAMU:

Talk to your kids about inappropriate touching and safe resources for your child;

Unwanted touching such as groping and touching of private body parts is inappropriate touching;

Children cannot give permission or consent to sexual contact;

Learn how to recognize indicators of abuse and how to respond to a child’s outcry;

Bystanders play a critical role in the prevention of sexual violence. Make the choice to intervene, speak up, or do something about it.

You can also find online resources at STOP IT NOW! and local resources at The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center.