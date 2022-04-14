CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University and the Education Credit Union announced Thursday that the two entities are partnering together to form a corporate alumni network.

According to a news release from the university, this group gives the chance for West Texas A&M alumni at Education Credit Union to come together, serving as a “focal point for additional volunteer opportunities” for employees. Companies that agree to form a corporate network pay membership fees for their employees who are WT alumni.

“More than 20 percent of our team and more than half of our board of directors are WT alumni,” Eric Jenkins, ECU president and CEO, said in the release. “We believe this chapter will create a real sense of pride among this group.”

The university has additional regional chapters, including in Wellington as well as the Top of Texas Chapter, encompassing a number of northern counties in the Texas Panhandle.

“We hope that, through corporate networks like this, employee relationships within the company strengthen, as does their connection with the University, with fellow alumni and with current students,” Ronnie Hall, the WT Alumni Association’s executive director, said in the release.

Companies interested in starting their own corporate alumni network can call 806-651-2317 or visit buffalum.com.