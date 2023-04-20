CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that the opera season will end with a performance of the French piece “La Navarraise.”

Officials detailed that the play will take place at 7:30 p.m. on April 27-29 and 2:30 p.m. on April 30 in the Sybil B. Harrington Fine Arts Complex Recital Hall.

Tickets are $10 or free for WT students, faculty and staff with a Buff Gold Card, noted officials.

The play was described by officials as staged in the “verismo” mode, a “post-romantic tradition similar to the naturalism movement in literature.”

“It’s an opera in real time—short, sweet and very dramatic,” said Sarah Beckham-Turner, assistant professor of music and WT Opera director. “It’s chock full of emotions and drama.”

The opera, according to officials, tells the story of Anita, who is in love with the soldier Araquil, as she chooses to kill an enemy commander for money because she can not pay her own dowry.

“The other characters choose to treat her as either a prostitute or a murderer. Society won’t let her empower herself like a man,” said director Echo Sunyata Sibley, assistant professor of theatre. “They couldn’t let her be the hero.”

Beckham-Turner explained in a WT release that she wanted to do something different from the WT Opera fall play “Postcard from Morocco.”

“I thought that my students would be excited to sink their teeth into this,” Beckham-Turner said. “Plus, I wanted to do something in French. It’s notoriously hard and they all struggle with it, so it’s good for them to get the experience.”

Officials noted that Sara Chiesa, adjunct instructor of vocal coaching at Oklahoma City University, will be the guest music director.