CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with West Texas A&M University announced Tuesday that two of its online graduate degrees were recently ranked in the top 50 throughout the United States.

According to a news release from the university, OnlineMastersDegrees.org placed West Texas A&M University’s online master’s in information systems at No. 17 and its master’s in communications at No. 34 in its 2022 college rankings released earlier this month.

The website, a national ranking website that uses data from the U.S. Department of Education, analyzed more than 7,700 schools to determine its rankings. According to the release, factors in the rankings included the availability of programs with an online component, the number of programs in a subject area as well as cost metrics and the impact of institutional aid.

“Rankings like these show how committed WT’s faculty and administration is to providing quality education at one of the most affordable and accessible institutions in the country,” Angela Spaulding, the vice president for research and compliance and dean of the Graduate School, said in the release.

For more information about the university’s programs, visit the university’s website.