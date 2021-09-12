WTAMU online degree programs receive national rankings

CANYON, Texas — West Texas A&M University is receiving more accolades from independent rankings sites in multiple programs.



WT’s online bachelor’s degree programs ranked No. 19 in the nation, along with institutions like Ohio State University, University of Illinois and University of Florida, according to Best Value Schools.

“It has become more imperative that professionals in most careers need a minimum of a bachelor’s degree to be employable long-term, have job stability, and to earn the potential income for their field. Earning an online bachelor’s degree offers intellectual growth, makes individuals more competitive in the job market and advances career options,” according to the website.

WT officials tell us programs were ranked according to cost, number of online bachelor’s degrees, students’ access to faculty and graduation rate.



“We are committed to offering a high-quality education for all students, on- and off-campus alike,” said Dr. Neil Terry, executive vice president and provost. “WT online degrees are solid investments, and the University has proven ready to serve online students at an affordable cost and with a high-quality education.”



School officials said The Best Schools, another independent online analyst, ranked WT’s online health sciences bachelor’s degree in its Top 10 best online degree programs.



“WT’s health sciences online baccalaureate program has been carefully designed for students to pursue a variety of careers in the healthcare industry, which is rapidly changing and in need of well-educated professionals,” said Rick Haasl, Associate Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

The institution’s emergency management administration degree program ranks No. 36 among the Top 100 Best Affordable Public Administrations Programs, according to University Headquarters, an independent educational organization.



WT officials emphasized the schools role in preparing firefighters, police officers, emergency responders, military personnel, private sector and other emergency services professionals for advanced levels of administration and management.



In a statement, WT said University Headquarters considered retention rates, graduation rates, loan default rates, graduate salaries and cost of tuition in making its list. Among the schools on the list: St. Petersburg College, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.



Last but not least, WT’s online master’s in finance and economics in the Paul and Virginia Engler College of Business recently ranked No. 18 among College Consensus’ best online master’s in finance management programs.



WT’s rankings put it alongside such institutions as Indiana University, Georgetown University, Fordham University and William & Mary, school officials said.