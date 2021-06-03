WTAMU looks to hire paid regional mentors for the University’s AmeriCorps Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — WT’s Rural Resilience and Opportunity on the High Plains AmeriCorps program, or R2OHP, is seeking mentors.

Laura Seals, Program Manager of the AmeriCorps program, stated that the program focuses on expanded mentoring and post-secondary success and attainment, with members serving as academic and resource coaches.

The initiative is part of a federally-funded national service program with a long history of serving.

“Our particular program is- we have our grant to serve throughout the panhandle. The twenty-six counties of the panhandle. We’re focused on education and so working with local communities, and community colleges and WT to support high school learners, usually their junior and senior year, or adult learners,” explained Seals. “We help high school students to make their plans for whatever they do after high school. Looking at certifications, looking at the workforce, are they going into a career or are they going to community college or looking at a four year college? If there’s an adult learner who needs help, or support working towards a GED, we want to help with that.”

However, while the group continues to serve the Panhandle, the program is looking to continue growing. “We’re looking to recruit people in local communities who can then serve their communities at the schools,” said Seals.

While the number of mentors is already in the double-digits, by increasing that total, R2OHP can reach additional communities.

Seals stated, “We’ve had 24 mentors. It’s been a great first year to start off the program and learn from. In the coming year, we’re looking for between fifty and sixty mentors.”

According to a recent press release from West Texas A&M, R2OHP currently has service sites in Tulia, Hereford, Canyon, Pampa and Borger. As for planned service sites, those towns will include Friona, Clarendon, Childress, Canadian, Dalhart and Dumas.