CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the West Texas A&M University School of Music said they are looking for high school students to be a part of an exclusive performance group at the university.

According to a news release from the university, Ensemble Next is searching for up to three new student musicians for the ensemble’s second year. Audition videos featuring a performance of a solo piece or orchestral except that best display the musician’s skill will be accepted until June 10. The videos can be emailed to Mark Bartley at mbartley@wtamu.edu or Evgeny Zvonnikov at evonnikov@wtamu.edu.

According to the release, the ensemble gives high school students the chance to have weekly lessons with Zvonnikov, the university’s Harrington lecturer in violin, along with masterclasses with guest artists and performance opportunities across the region and the state. Previously, the ensemble has performed with the WT Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Music Amarillo.

“We started this program to engage outstanding high school students with the WT School of Music, even if they don’t ultimately major in music if they attend the University,” Zvonnikov said in the release.

The release said there is no fee to participate and once students have completed a year in the program, students are offered a $500 scholarship to West Texas A&M University for their first season playing in the WT Symphony Orchestra.