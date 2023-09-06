CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University released that it will host a discussion of Christina Rossetti’s narrative poem, “Goblin Market” on Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

The series began in 2011 and is traditionally held on the second Tuesday of every month.

Dr. Daniel Bloom, Great Books organizer and associate professor of philosophy said, “The discussion series is open to those who either have or haven’t read the book.”

According to officials, the discussion series is sponsored by the University’s Department of English, Philosophy, and Modern Languages.

Officials with the University said that, every month WT professors and guest lecturers lead the Great Books discussions. This month, Dr. Monica Hart, associate professor of English at WT will lead the discussion.

Hart mentioned that all kinds of issues and themes are at work in Rossetti’s piece, and noted that the poem is not a straightforward fall and redemption tale. The poem can be read as a Christian allegory, a cautionary tale about substance abuse, or an examination of 19th-century British fears of foreigners at the height of imperialism.

“At first glance, ‘Goblin Market’ seems like a fairy tale,” Hart said, “Two sisters live in a fictional land with goblins who offer forbidden fruit or sale. One sister gives in to temptation, buys the goblin fruit, suffers terrible consequences, but is saved by her lovely sister.”

To register for the September discussion, email Bloom at dbloom@wtamu.edu.